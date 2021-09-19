LSDPC Staff Attempts To Jump Into Lagoon From Third Mainland Bridge (Pix)

A staff of the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation, LSDPC, Akinlolu Ajayi was rescued as he attempted to jump into the Lagoon from Third Mainland Bridge to commit suicide.

He was promptly rescued by officers of the Lagos Police Command.

A statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Adekunle Ajisebutu on Saturday said “the Lagos State Police Command has once again demonstrated its commitment to the protection of lives and property of the citizens as it saved the life of a middle-aged man who attempted to commit suicide in Lagos recently.

“The incident happened at about 0925hrs of 15th September, 2021 when one Akinlolu Ajayi, 54, a staff member of LSDPC Town Planning, Ilupeju, resident at No.1, Owodunni Street, Oworonsoki was seen on the Third Mainland Bridge trying to jump into the lagoon at the UNILAG waterfront.”

He said Pronto, the anti-crime patrol team of the Bariga Police Division on a routine patrol of the area, immediately rescued the man and took him into protective custody.

Ajisebutu said the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, having directed that the man’s family should be contacted for necessary action, appealed to members of the public not to take their own lives no matter the challenges they were currently facing.

“According to the CP, such challenges are merely ephemeral. The Police boss further warns that such condemnable act is not only morally wrong but is also criminal.

“Meanwhile the suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for investigation and subsequent prosecution,” he said.



https://pmnewsnigeria.com/2021/09/19/lsdpc-staff-ajayi-attempted-jumping-into-lagoon-from-third-mainland-bridge/

