Maduka & His Running Mate Cover V-Glamour Magazine – Governorship Edition (Picture)

Few days ago, the leading governorship candidate in the forthcoming Anambra guber polls Dr. Godwin Maduka and his Running Mate, Sir Ken Obi of Accord Party were adorned on the cover page of a popular and fast growing Nigeria-Africa publication, called V-Glamour Magazine. Reports have it that the famous Philanthropist and politician, Dr. Godwin was spotlighted for his antecedents, impacts and visionary ambitions, especially in the area of making Anambra better and greater again.

Speaking exclusively with our Reporter, the Publisher of V-Glamour Magazine noted that the commitments and inputs made by Dr. Godwin Maduka and his extensive humanitarian activities attracted the editorial consideration to spotlight him on the recently released edition of V-Glamour Magazine.

In the recent edition of V-Glamour Magazine, Dr. Godwin Maduka and Sir Ken Obi were defined and described as the best choice for Anambra Governor, as it contained also a gallery of Dr. Maduka’s projects both concluded and ongoing.In his interview with V-Glamour Magazine, Dr. Godwin spoke intensively on politics and ambition for Anambra state, if elected as Governor.

He says, “Governorship is a step further to expand my philanthropic work in Anambra state”. The Anambra Governorship elections will be holding on the 6th of November 2021. However Dr. Godwin Maduka’s fame have continued to improve by the hour, as Ndi Anambra are confident in his capacity to lead, as well as pilot the affairs of Anambra state to fruition.



Source: https://www.anambraupdate.com/2021/09/accord-candidate-maduka-deputy-adorn.html

