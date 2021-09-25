Maduka Shines At Anambra Governorship Debate (Pictures)

Accord governorship candidate, Dr.Godwin Maduka, was the star of a govenorship debate organized by Kwechiri Oganiru,a socio political group, and aired on Arise Tv, for governorship candidates vying for Anambra State guber election.

The event took place at the Dora Akinyuili Women Development Centre, Awka, Anambra State.

Aside reeling out his impressive agenda for the people of the State, his endorsement by fellow contestants at the debate, was the major highlight of the event.

One of the governorship candidates, attested that Maduka is the only governorship candidate among others in the contest, with wide contacts and international connection to develop Anambra State.

During the debate, Maduka unveiled his 10 point agenda for the people of Anambra State, geared towards uplifting the people and guarantee the State economic growth and development.

The debate anchored by respected journalist, Mr.Reuben Abati, provided Maduka, a wider audience to unleash his agenda and plans for Anambra State.

He went memory lane, recalling how he passed through the pangs of poverty before he rose to affluence.

He said having undergone the crucibles of life, he is better equipped among other candidates to change the fortunes of the people of Anambra State.

Amidst thunderous applause who watched the event, Maduka recalled how through the act of philanthropy he impacted positively on the lives of thousands of people of Anambra State, vowing to take it to the next level when elected.

Other candidates who participated in the event include governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Valentine Ozigbo and candidates of ADC, APM and AA, Akachukwu Nwankpo, Geoff Onyejegbu and Chief Ben Etiaba respectively

Analysts who watched the debate gave thumps up to Dr. Maduka, whom they gave a passmark for developing a robust development plan which would benefit the State if he is elected governor.

