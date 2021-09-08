Magnitude 7.1 Earthquake Hits Mexico (Videos, Photos)

A powerful, 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck southwest of Mexico, 11 miles northeast of the resort city of Acapulco, Guerrero, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS said the quake was very shallow, only 7.8 miles below the surface, which would have amplified the shaking effect.



Locals walked through the damage to Mexico City following the powerful quake

A building was damaged by the force of the disaster

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said there were no immediate reports of serious damage in the capital. Sheinbaum added that many people had lost electricity and authorities were working to restore power.

Civil Protection Authorities of Guerrero state said the quake caused rock falls and landslides onto roads. The city’s metro service said in a statement that train service has been resumed after it conducted a protocol review due to the quake.

Mexico President Andres Manuel also informed the public about the disaster on his Twitter account and said there was no significant damage in the state of Guerrero, the quake’s epicenter, or in Morelos, Oaxaca, Puebla or Mexico City.

“Fortunately, there are no serious damages,” he said and noted that he spoke to state and local officials in the impacted areas. He added, ‘we do not have any information about loss of life at this time.’

Residents living in or near Mexico City are all too familiar with earthquakes because of the southern region of the country rides on top of two colliding tectonic plates.

Mexican officials have improved construction codes and warning systems significantly since the 1985 disaster that killed 10,000 people. The new warning system proved itself effective tonight as speakers across the city alerted residents seconds before it occurred, allowing locals to get to safety.



At least one person has died after an earthquake was reported near Acapulco. Héctor Astudillo Flores the Governor of Guerrero, where the quake was located told local television.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xXyGEefJx_w

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rb7oL5Lxu1U

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MWLKlq4PYxw

