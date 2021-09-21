Malta Guinness And Akwa Ibom Hold “Taste Of Ibom” Festival

Premium malt drink, Malta Guinness was the official malt drink partner at the Taste of Ibom festival, a 1-day food festival in the heart of Akwa Ibom, where guests were treated to fine delicacies, culture and a holistic nourishing experience. Taste of Ibom was designed to celebrate the colors and richness of the state.

The festival, fully backed by Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Culture and Tourism held in Tropicana Mall, Udo Udoma Avenue in Uyo with multitudes of food, fun and culture lovers trooping in to enjoy a good time while refreshed by ice-cold Malta Guinness.

The Taste of Ibom festival had several memorable highlights, but the event reached its climax when Malta Guinness stole the show with the Malta Guinness Mocktail competition, an opportunity for guests to activate their inner mixologists and come up with their own Malta Guinness Mocktails. They were rewarded with mouthwatering gift items, with the winner of the Malta Mocktail Challenge going home with one-month supply of Malta Guinness.

The Taste of Ibom festival aligns perfectly with Malta Guinness’s brand purpose of enabling of holistic wellbeing and wholesome nourishment. The brand sees platforms like Taste of Ibom as opportunities to give consumers a true taste of goodness while strengthening the can-do spirit embedded in the DNA of every Nigerian.

