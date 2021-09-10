Man Beats Pregnant Wife To Death Over Food In Enugu

A middle-aged man identified as Eke Ofia, has been arrested for allegedly beating his eight-months pregnant wife to death over food at their home in Ogwuagor in the Abakpa Nike, Enugu East Local Government Area of Enugu state.

According to reports, Eke who runs a scrap metal business on Nkpor Street, Abakpa, allegedly returned home drunk on Wednesday, September 9, and demanded food from his wife. The wife informed him that she had no food to give to him as he did not provide any money for her to make any food. She reportedly mentioned to him that the little food in the house was meant for their children. Her reaction got him angry and he allegedly pounced on her, beating her until she slumped.

Concerned neighbors rushed the woman to the hospital where she was admitted. She however died on Thursday, September 9.

Neighbors say the couple who were married for over ten years were constantly at loggerheads as the man failed to provide for his family.

Source: https://www.lindaikejisblog.com/2021/9/man-allegedly-beats-pregnant-wife-to-death-over-food-in-enugu.html

