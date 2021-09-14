Man City’s Ruben Dias Splits From Popstar Girlfriend Over Lifestyle Differences (Pix)

Man City star Ruben Dias’ has reportedly called time on his near three-year relationship with stunning pop star girlfriend April Ivy.

The shock news emerged after the Portuguese international appeared to remove all traces of the pretty brunette from his social media.

The sexy singer had headed back to the UK with her footballer partner after their summer holiday in Greece.

Portuguese media say the couple “separated” because of their lifestyle differences, with £64million Ruben being “more discreet” than “exuberant” April according to weekly celeb magazine FLASH!

There has been no official comment from the Portuguese pair, who started dating at the end of 2018 and went public with their relationship on New Years Day 2019.

April Ivy, real name Mariana Goncalves, has kept up the photos she posted on Instagram of happy times with Ruben, including one taken in Sardinia earlier this summer on the eve of her 22nd birthday.

The stunning WAG moved to London ahead of the coronavirus lockdown to make her name in the music world before Dias signed for Man City from Benfica in September 2020.

The beauty had already made a name for herself in her homeland after a song she composed and performed called ‘Be Ok’ reached the top of the national radio airplay list, as well as the number one in national Spotify, YouTube and iTunes Charts.

She came close to being nominated Best Newcomer in the 2017 Portugal Golden Globes.

April, who began playing the guitar from the age of nine, regularly shared clips of her boyfriend on social media.

In spring last year Dias teamed up with his girlfriend and accompanied her on guitar in a video she posted on her Instagram.

The 24-year-old student of soccer revealed soon afterwards April ribbed him about his obsession with football, telling Uefa’s website: “Many times my girlfriend turns to me and says, ‘Oh, you’re going to see another game?!

April regularly made the top ten of Europe’s most glamorous WAGs alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning partner Georgina Rodriguez.

FLASH! claimed in a report widely echoed by other Portuguese media: “The now ex-couple shared a house in Manchester where the singer had moved to be near to Ruben and at the same time try to progress her career in London.

“We have learnt that their lifestyles, with the footballer being more discreet and contrasting with the more exuberant side of the singer, ended up driving them apart.

“The split occurred some weeks ago, after the summer holidays the pair spent together in Greece at the start of July.”



https://www.dailystar.co.uk/sport/football/man-city-ruben-dias-girlfriend-24965969

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...