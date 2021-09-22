Man Docked For Attempting To Kill A Woman Over ₦8 Million Land

A 65-year old man, Aremu Akinlagun, has been arrested in Lagos for allegedly attempting to kill a woman, Maria Usman, after he received N8m for her land.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that the incident happened at Odogbolu Street, Ayanwale area of Ikotun, where Akinlagun resides.

It was gathered that the victim, Maria Usman, had asked the suspect, Akinlagun, to help sell her parcel of her land located in the area for the said amount and remit the money to her account.

However, after he sold the land, he asked her to come to her house to collect the money not knowing he had another motive for not depositing the money into her account.

When she got to his house, he attacked her violently with the aim to kill her so that he will not give her the money for her land.

But the victim managed to escape and went to Area M Command, Idimu to report what happened. Thus, Akinlagun was arrested and detained at the Command for interrogation over his conduct.

After thorough interrogation and having been found culpable, he was subsequently charged before the Ejigbo Magistrates Court for attempted murder and stealing.

full story: https://pmexpressng.com/man-65-docked-for-attempting-to-kill-woman-over-n8m-land/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...