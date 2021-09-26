Man Dragged Out Of His Car & Shot Dead In Anambra (Photos)

A Video making rounds online has captured moment a man was shot dead in Anambra state, NaijaCover Reports.

From The Information Gathered By NaijaCover, Eyewitnesses who spoke Igbo as the incident was happening, said the man had already been shot while in the car by the armed men who wore face masks.

After being dragged out of the car, the man was shot at close range again.

Watch The Video As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUSYi-LtUNH/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=166f7ade-6ce1-4364-96f3-99fecd1614e6&ig_mid=B2F5CDE1-6176-4FCB-A14C-7C836F865F5B

