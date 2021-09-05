“Man Get Off My Page” Hamila Abubakar Blasts Tonto Dikeh’s Ex-Lover, Kpokpogri

Nigerian actress, Hamila Abubakar has knocked her colleague’s ex-lover, Prince Kpokpogri for following her on Instagram.

Tonto Dikeh recently ended her relationship with Mr. Kpokpogri, after an audio where he ‘Mr. Kpokpogri’ badmouthed the actress surfaces online.

Mr. Kpokpogri, after the breakup, began following some of his ex-lover, Tonto Dikeh’s friends and enemies on Instagram.

Actress Hamila Abubakar who was one of the people he followed, blasted him for following her on Instagram.

The actress wrote;

“You all should know I don’t make friends

I don’t ff ppls hubby. Why following me now? Man get off my page.

You should know you can’t be my friend

Don’t try me

No bs from me. Hang it up”



Lalasticlala

