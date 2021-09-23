Man Loses His Job And Gets Dumped By Girlfriend He Has Been Giving N20k Weekly

A lady has reportedly left her boyfriend because he recently lost his job, not minding how he used to give her weekly allowance.

The story was shared by a social media user, who revealed that the man used to give his girlfriend N10,000 or N20,000 weekly, when he was still employed.

But he lost his job last month and ever since, he has not been able to keep up with the arrangement.

So his girlfriend told him that since he was currently unemployed, it would be better for them to take some time apart.

The tweep with handle @Okoyecardinal wrote;

”This guy used to send 10k or 20k to his girlfriend every week.. he lost his job last month and received a call this morning from the girl saying that they should give themselves space since he is not doing anything again.”



