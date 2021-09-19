Man Proposes To His Girlfriend In Style (Video)

A Nigerian man has taken a marriage proposal to the next level.

The man who proposed to his girlfriend in an undisclosed eatery was seen doing it in a very unique way.

In a video posted on the internet, the man wrote the bigger question “WILL YOU MARRY ME?” in a tray and put an engagement ring in it then covered the tray with another tray.

He placed the tray before his lover as though he wants to serve her food.

When the lady opened the tray as she was prepared to eat, she was surprised by what she saw inside the tray.

With tears in her eyes, the lady gave him a “YES”.

Watch the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a3UJX1UWE84

https://wondertvmedia.com/man-proposes-to-his-girlfriend-in-style

