A Nigerian shopping agent met with a debtor who has refused to pay him a 1000$ debt for over a year in Istanbul where she came on business visit. After kindly asking her for his money, Madam insisted she wasn’t owing him.

The rest of the story became a brawl that involved the Turkish traffic police and then to the police proper.

Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kCaJOyobQq4

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...