What do you think? Right or wrong?

Uncle Charles 110 @AkwanCharles wrote: “My uncle refused to marry a lady because she has a lot of siblings with no dad and their income level wasn’t that great. Sometimes love is not enough. He was just scared of savoring too many responsibilities and I agree with his decision.”

