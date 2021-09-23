Man Shows Off N43k Plate Of Eba And Soup (Pictures)

A Twitter user found himself at the sharp end of online flack after he advertised a local dish with an intercontinental price.

The tweep known as Engr Ashile showed off a plate of eba and vegetable soup, and said it costs N43,620.

The dish had two mounds of eba and vegetable soup garnished with kpomo and assorted meat.

He claimed that it was his business and he asked interested customers to order so it can be delivered to their doorstep at N43, 620.

Ashile’s post, generated massive response but rather than the comments to be flooded with orders, many posed questions on what makes the meal so special for it to be sold at that amount.

Sharing a photo, he wrote;

”With just N43,620 we can deliver this to your doorstep, kindly retweet because my clients are on your TL. T for thanks”

https://playloaded.com.ng/nigerians-react-as-man-shows-off-plate-of-eba-and-soup-that-cost-over-n43k/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...