Man Stabs Woman’s Buttocks With Syringe Filled With His Semen

A monster stabbed a woman with a semen-filled syringe telling her it “feels like a bee sting”.

Thomas Bryon Stemen, 51, pierced his victim’s buttocks as she return her trolley at a supermarket.

The sicko who was caught on the shop’s CCTV has been jailed for a decade on charges of assault and reckless endangerment.

Worryingly, police says the footage suggests Stemen had launched the same attack before. Finding several more syringes of semen in his car did little to ease their fears.

Stemen can be seen in the video following Katie Peters into Anne Arundel County grocery in Churchton, Maryland, US, in February last year, The Sun reports.

She told CBS Baltimore that it was not until she was in the car driving home that the pain from the attack really kicked in.

Ms Peters said: “I started driving home and it started hurting really bad.

“I called my son and said ‘something’s not right, I hope nothing happens. I hope I make it home, I love you.”

At the time Stemen bumped into her Ms Peters recalls it felt like a cigarette burn to her buttocks.

When she made it home she discovered her skin had been punctured.

Anne Arundel County Police Sgt. Jacklyn Davis said: “If you’ve seen this video, it’s very aggressive, it’s very deliberate – and makes us think it’s not his first time doing this.”

After Ms Peters jumps in shock, Stemen can be seen in the video following her back out of the shop, looking for something on the ground.

They can be seen talking to each other during the brief search.

Stemen told her: “I know, it feels like a bee sting, doesn’t it?”

Police confiscated the disgusting needle from Stemen before seizing more syringes in his car, which he had filled with his own semen.

According to Maryland online court records, the 51-year-old was served a warrant in 1999 as a fugitive from justice.

In 2013 he was summoned to court for a domestic violence civil suit.



