Man Stole 10k From His Girlfriend To Bet With It & Won 100m. He Gave Her 10k, But…

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vOvfNetlB_k

Man stole his girlfriends 10k to bet with it and won 100m, and gave her 10k back. Now she is furious and wants 40m.

Is she right or wrong?

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: