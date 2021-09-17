Man Stole 10k From His Girlfriend To Bet With It & Won 100m. He Gave Her 10k, But…

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vOvfNetlB_k

Man stole his girlfriends 10k to bet with it and won 100m, and gave her 10k back. Now she is furious and wants 40m.

Is she right or wrong?

