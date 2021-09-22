Man Who Accused A Pastor Of Marrying His Wife, Weds A New Lady (Pics)

A Nigerian man who had accused a pastor of destroying his marital home by marrying his wife of 12 years, is set to tie the knot with another lady, WonderTV Media reports.

Barely two months after the accusation, the Nigerian man, Ben Bright Orlu, has found love with a new lady.

In early August, Ben had called out Pastor Moses Adeeyo of World Bank Assembly in Eneka, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area in Rivers State for marrying his wife of 12 years.

Mr. Ben Bright seems to have moved on and is set to remarry.

Ben’s pre-wedding photos and traditional wedding invite were shared on Facebook by a Facebook user who celebrated the couple.

Ben’s wedding to his new lover, Justina Oko, will take place on Saturday 25th September, 2021, in Unwana, Afikpo North Local Government Area in Ebony State.

Acknowledging the congratulatory message from the Facebook user, Ben’s shared the post with the caption “Than”.

