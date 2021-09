The fear of condemned metals pickers is the beginning of wisdom.

What concerns a goat, bag of rice , fowl and condemned metals.

Like I always say, please be careful with the so called “condemned metals pickers”.

These guys can do the unthinkable.

Location: Nise, Awka South Local Government Area, Anambra State.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FeyYnzujut0

Shared By: Illikannu Donald Chukwuma

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...