Man Who Stole Phones In Actress Peggy Ovire’s Boutique Caught On CCTV (Video)

This man on Facecap was captured on CCTV pretending to be buying female clothes while engaging the sales girl and get them distracted, after which he picked 3 phones on the counter and didn’t buy any cloth eventually.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KIAiBA9xrHo

Smart big boy Thief, you will say? We hope he gets caught and arrested.

The Outfit belongs to Nollywood Actress Pregy Ovire, who posted this on her Instagram page to tell shop owners to be careful of some customers.

This happened today, this guy walked into my store @_peggysworld & deceived my girls that he wanted to buy clothes for his wife , distracted them & stole 3 phones from the counter.

To every business owner tell your workers to watch out for this guys, Lagos isn’t a Safe place at all, Even thou we are all trying to survival some people will still try & steal from you.

I don’t have strength for any police waka right now, Posting this so every one can be at Alert of this day light Robber ….�



Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CUQh76fjoDO/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...