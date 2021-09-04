Man Who Went To Buy Food For Sick Mum & Was Tagged ESN Member Released (Pix)

You may remember Elvis Okafor. He went out to buy food for his sick mother in Orlu, Imo state, when he was accosted by security agents, accused of being IPOB/ESN, beaten and bundled to the Owerri, along with 20 other randomly arrested men. They were stripped to their underwear and made to take pictures with Biafran flags, arms and ammunition and drugs. The then Police Commissioner of Imo State, Abutu Yaro, gleefully paraded the innocent men as “ESN Operatives”. Unfortunately for Abutu Yaro, relatives of the arrested men, including Elvis Okafor, raised the alarm on social media about how the men were framed, and this attracted the attention of mainstream media, including Punch Newspaper. As questions were raised about the legality of the men’s arrest, Abutu Yaro was hurriedly transferred out of Imo State to protect him. Elvis Okafor has been released on Police bail and below is the report:

The Imo State Police Command has released Elvis Okafor, the 23-year-old boy arrested in the Orlu Local Government of the state and labelled an operative of the Eastern Security Network.

Okafor was reportedly released on Sunday, August 28, 2021.

Our correspondent had reported that the victim left his house to buy foodstuffs in the market for his ailing mother when he was arrested alongside two other persons.

PUNCH Metro also reported how Okafor was paraded by the state police command alongside 19 persons with different arms and ammunition displayed before them.

His relative, Gideon Dominics, raised the alarm after seeing his photograph on Facebook while being paraded by the police.

Dominics, in a post on Facebook, wrote, “This is my little cousin, Elvis Okafor; have you seen how dramatic Nigeria is? A little boy that went to buy foodstuffs for his sick mum is now a member of IPOB?

“A boy that came back from church and hasn’t eaten anything is now brandishing a gun as an ESN member? You see the Nigerian magic? Is this how innocent people are being framed daily?

While speaking with our correspondent on Monday, Dominic stated that his cousin had been released on bail.

“If you see my cousin, you will not believe he is the person. After spending 29 days in a police cell, he was looking sick and in need of medical attention,” he added.

Dominic stated that Okafor would not be able to speak immediately due to his condition.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mike Abattam, could not be reached as calls and a text message to his mobile phone were neither answered nor replied to.



https://punchng.com/after-punchs-reports-imo-police-free-man-labelled-ipob-operative/?amp

