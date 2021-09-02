Manchester City Goalkeeper, Ederson Signs Contract Extension Through 2026

Manchester City have extended the contract of goalkeeper Ederson in a new deal that will see him remain at the Etihad Stadium through to 2026.

Ederson joined City from Benfica in the summer of 2017, and is one of the most consistent keepers in the Premier League.

Ederson expressed his delight after the announcement on Wednesday, September 1, telling City’s official website: “This was an easy decision for me. There is nowhere else I’d want to be.

“To be part of one of the best squads in world football and to compete for trophies year in year out is what every footballer wants, and that is the opportunity you’re given at City.

“We have an outstanding manager. Working with him has been one of the great experiences of my career and I am a better player for it.

“We have achieved so much in the last four years, and I am confident we can continue to bring more success to the club in the coming seasons.”

City director of football Txiki Begiristain added: “Ederson is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He is perfectly suited to our philosophy here at Manchester City and his ability with the ball at his feet makes him fundamental to our style of play.

“Since we signed him, he has added a new dimension to our game and has revolutionised goalkeeping in the Premier League in the process. His performances over the last four years have been nothing short of exceptional and there is no doubt he will continue to be a key player for us.

“We are thrilled he has committed his future to the club.”

Ederson has made 195 appearances for City to date, recording an impressive 97 clean sheets across all competitions.

He has only conceded 145 goals during his time at the Etihad.

