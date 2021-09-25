Manchester United Vs Aston Villa 0 – 1 – (Full Time)

There were 11 changes for the Carabao Cup loss to West Ham United in midweek and the manager could return to his regular Premier League starters against the Midlanders.

Furthermore, there is a boost with Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani being available for selection again.

The classy South American has only played once this season, as a substitute during the 1-0 victory at Wolves last month, but is fit again and raring to go.

“Edinson has joined in training fully after that game [on Wednesday] and he’s held his hand up and is ready,” declared Ole to club media reporter Stewart Gardner.

“Last season as well, he didn’t have a pre-season when he came here. He’s so professional and meticulous and, of course, we’re glad to now have him back training with us and in the squad.”

