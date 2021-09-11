Manchester United Vs Newcastle United 0 – 0 – (Live)

Manchester United will be hoping to continue their impressive start to the season when they host Newcastle next Saturday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are currently third in the Premier League after two wins and a draw in their opening three league games.

But the Red Devils have recently been hit with news of an injury to Jadon Sancho – who has picked up a knock while away on international duty with England.

The 21-year-old started his first league game in a United shirt in the 1-0 win against Wolves on Sunday, however the winger may not recover in time for the next fixture.

Deadline day signing Cristiano Ronaldo – who completed his sensational return to the club from Juventus – could also make his debut.

With news of Sancho’s injury in mind, Mirror Football has taken a look at how United could line up without the £73m man…

New signing Raphael Varane made his debut against Wolves before the international break, where he provided an assist for Mason Greenwood’s winner.

Fred has had a mixed start to the campaign – which has seen him score in the season opener and concede an own goal in the following game against Southampton – but the Brazilian is expected to start alongside Nemanja Matic.

