How often do you ask your wife for sex? Should there be an agreed ratio? Because I understand there are varing degrees of individual libido However, most women run away from sex even after the get married, that’s one of the reasons why there is increasing rates of “side chickinson”.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...