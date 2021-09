With the situation of the economy and the increase in prices of commodities, I am always wordering how parents (especially teachers) with children survive.

I am a single corper and the monthly 33k is not enough for me. Many of my corper colleagues are also complaining. WHAT ABOUT PEOPLE WHO HAVE CHILDREN? Does your family eat three square meals a day? What do you do when your children fall sick? How do you pay school fees. How?

