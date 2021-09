❌❌❗️❗️❗️❌❌

A massive African Python was on

4th Sept 2021,caught hiding in a drainage gutter by vigilant staff of the Umaru Miss

Yar’adua university in Katsina.

It took 4 experienced men to pull it

out & restrain it.

The massive beast was estimated to be

over 15 feet in length.

What do you think should be the fate

of this reptile?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CED98UVLXCs

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...