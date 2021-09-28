Match-fixing scandal trails Anthony Joshua vs Usyk fight

Boxing fans have claimed Anthony Joshua’s fight against Oleksandr Usyk was stopped early, with the British boxer looking on the verge of being knocked out in the 12th round.

Joshua suffered only his second career loss against Usyk on Saturday night.

The Ukrainian won with a unanimous points decision, to become the new heavyweight champion of the world.

Usyk had Joshua on the ropes in the last 30 seconds of the fight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Fans have now claimed there was a discrepancy between the nine seconds left on the on-screen clock and how quickly the fight ended.

As shown by DAZN, the final nine seconds seemed to end in just three seconds with Joshua helpless and close to being knocked out.

One said: “They rang that bell 5 seconds early lol, saved Anthony Joshua from a 12th round KO,” and another noted: “Is it just me or did the bell go early in the 12th round?”

Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, has, however, moved to quash the rumours: “I don’t believe it did, I saw that it did on the DAZN clock but I remember specifically the ten seconds came and it was ten seconds.

“Because I remember hearing when there were ten seconds to go, it wasn’t three seconds after the clock went so I don’t believe that was an early bell.”

