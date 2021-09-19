Meet 7″3 Ft Tall Nigerian WWE Superstar, Tolulope Omogbehin Aka Omos (Pix)

Meet WWE Star Tolulope “Jordan” Omogbehin

Tolulope “Jordan” Omogbehin (born May 16, 1994) is a Nigerian-American professional wrestler and former college basketball player currently signed to WWE, where he performs on the Raw brand under his ring name Omos. He played for the University of South Florida and for Morgan State University. His college basketball career spanned from 2014 to 2015. Omogbehin has been signed with WWE since January 2019. He is a one-time tag team champion in WWE.



Source: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jordan_Omogbehin

