KANO STATE: Hon Dayyabu Lawan, an elected councilor from Gwarzo LGA of Kano and a professional "Mai Shayi". He operates his tea shop in the morning and evening like every regular tea seller, during the day he goes to the LG legislative chamber to attend to his duties as an elected councilor representing his ward. I like this.

