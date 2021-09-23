Meet Obianuju Anastasia, UNN Pharmacy Best Graduating Student (Pictures)

I want be the best in everything I do – UNN’s Pharmacy Best Graduating Student

The Best Graduating Student for 2019/2020 academic session, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, Obianuju Ogugofor, Friday, said her philosophy in life is to the best in whatever task she undertakes.

The 23-year-old Ogugofor, from Enugu State, came top of 330 graduands inducted into the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria, PCN, at the Princess Alexandra Auditorium, UNN. She told the audience that she usually woke by 5 am everyday to prepare for lectures.

While thanking her parents for their support, she appreciated her lecturers, adding that their efforts in imparting knowledge to them would be multiplied by the positive contributions they would make in society.

In an interview with Vanguard she said ” I am happy and elated to have become the Best Graduating Student of my Faculty for the 2019/2020 academic session. I am equally happy because I have made my family proud.

“From the onset, I was told that studying Pharmacy is very challenging and demanding too, but for me, I like challenges because it propel me to be the best. Whatever challenge I find myself in, I tried to make the best of it. My philosophy about life is to be the best in whatever I do. When I started secondary school, I wanted to be the best, when I came to the university, I equally wanted to be the best, and even if I leave here, I will still try to be the best in whatever I do. It is my philosophy to put in the best efforts to emerge the best of whatever I do.

The dean faculty of pharmacy Professor KENNETH CHIBUZOR OFOKANSI congratulated in a special way the 2019/2020 valedictorian Miss Obianuju Anastasia Ogugofor for emerging as the best graduating student in academics with a cGPA of 4.95.



Source: https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2021/09/i-want-be-the-best-in-everything-i-do-unns-pharmacy-best-graduating-student/amp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...