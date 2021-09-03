Mentally Challenged Woman Gives Birth To Twins In Delta State (Photos)

A mad woman has reportedly given birth to twins in Ughelli, Delta State.

Photos of the mad woman and her twin babies was shared on social media by popular gospel musician, Ogbeta Stephen.

According to him, she was delivered of the healthy babies without any complications at the Ughelli main market on Friday.

When we say, ” WHAT GOD CANNOT DO DOESN’T EXIST,” THIS IS WHAT WE MEAN����

TODAY,

A MAD WOMAN GAVE BIRTH TO #TWINS AT UGHELLI MARKET, IN UGHELLI DELTA STATE.

EVEN WITHOUT ANTI-NATAL AND HOSPITAL ASSISTANCE, THE BABIES ARE ALIVE AND HEALTHY…

ONLY GOD CAN DO THIS…



