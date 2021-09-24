Mention The Character Exhibited By People That Shock You

To me, one of such character is Unnecessary pride.

It only requires a proud person to believe that every other person is below him/her.

It only requires a proud person to imagine that he/she can insult and abuse everyone because he/she is higher than all.

For example, you can see a final year student of the University,

and you try to relate with him, but he would be insulting you, with the mind that he is higher than you academically.

He doesn’t even stop to think that you could be a Masters student.

He just conclude in his mind that he is higher than everyone in the school, because he is in final year.

I remember when in camp, some corpers were insulting one of the officials, asking why someone like him have to address them on an issue which I have forgotten.

It turned out later that the man was a PhD holder.

This is the kind of pride that characterizes human interaction.

People don’t want to know, they just assumed things out of pride.

I know some people may use pride to characterize their new promotion, job, and etc.

But must you characterize your next level with pride?

Although I know some people who became very humble due to promotion, good job, and etc.

Please share the character people exhibit that shocks you.

