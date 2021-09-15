Mercy Aigbe cries out!Why I am not divorced yet

Fashionable actress, Mercy Signed has revealed that she is still very much married to her husband,Lanre Gentry. This news shocked most of her fans who thought she is no longer married to the hotelier and father of her son.

Mercy and Gentry had a public show of disaffection, accusation and counter accusation on insobordination, infidelity and domestic violence. GISTMASTER gathered that they had to part ways when the could not resolve the issue between them.

Gentry remarried in a traditional wedding some over the weekend to a young and beautiful lady. Mercy came up with a post on her instagram page that she is nobody’s ex. It was a subtle shade for her husband.

When she was asked about the situationship of her marital status,Mercy Aigbe said: “No. Please, everyone should appeal to him to sign the divorce papers. He has even refused to accept them. We are still married and not yet divorced. The divorce is not yet finalized. Maybe I should use this medium to appeal, you guys should help me beg him to let me go.”

