https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WFlnwhlddH0

”I’m happy again. Thank you Lord” Mercy Aigbe’s ex-husband, Lanre Gentry, writes as he shares video of his new wife, Busayo

Gentry was married to Mercy until 2017 when their union crashed over allegations of domestic violence. He remarried last weekend.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTw5jYhN56Y/?utm_medium=copy_link

