Messi Criticized By The French Media

Messi was reportedly replaced vs Lyon due to knee pain

Although Paris Saint-Germain managed to clinch a 2-1 comeback win on home soil against Lyon on Sunday, Lionel Messi was criticised by local media following his reaction when Mauricio Pochettino decided to replace him with 15 minutes to go and the score still at 1-1.

Messi started up front along with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe for PSG for the second time in a row, but he made way for Achraf Hakimi to come onto the pitch in the second half.

Analysing the former Barcelona captain’s game against Lyon, Le Parisien labelled the Argentine forward as “intermittent”.

“His time in Paris will be more complicated than expected,” the newspaper’s analysis continued.

“Messi is withering. [Dropping] his head lower and lower, he walks and no longer impacts the game.”

Despite playing just his first ever game in home colours at the Parc des Princes, Messi has already been at the receiving end of criticism for his recent performances with PSG.

https://www.marca.com/en/football/psg/2021/09/20/6148cea822601da94c8b4638.html

