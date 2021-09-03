Middlesbrough Defender, Marc Bola Charged For A Tweet Made 9 Years Ago When He Was 14

Middlesbrough defender 23-year-old – Marc Bola – has been charged with aggravated misconduct over comments he made on social media nine years ago when he was 14.

It’s alleged to have included a reference to sexual orientation.

The 23-year-old, a product of Arsenal Youth Academy left the Londoners, after a series of loan spells, in 2018 signing for Blackpool, and later Middlesbrough in 2019.

REGULATION AND DISCIPLINE UPDATE:

‘Middlesbrough FC’s Marc Bola has been charged with a misconduct for a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to a social media post on April 14, 2012.

‘It is alleged that this post is insulting and/or abusive and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute contrary to FA Rule E3.1.

‘It is further alleged that this post constitutes an “aggravated breach” which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included a reference to sexual orientation.

‘The defender has until September 20, 2021 to provide his response to this charge.’



FA Spokesperson

