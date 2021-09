Popular Nollywood actor, Mike Ezuruonye took to his Instagram handle to celebrate his 39th birthday on Monday 20th September 2021, IgbereTV reports.

He shared of photo of himself with the caption;

“Here’s Thanking GOD for his AWESOMENESS IN MY LIFE❤️❤️❤️

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MEeeeeeeeeeeE”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUD9GlxIMSg/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Mike Ezuruonye is from Abia State. He is married to Nkechi ‘Keke’ Nnorom and they have two children together – a boy and a girl.

