Miss FCT, Oluchi Madubuike Emerges MBGN 2021 (Photos)

Miss FCT, who is named Oluchi Madubuike, has been declared the winner of the <strong>‘Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN)’ 2021 crown.
The event was held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, on Saturday.
Oluchi, emerged winner among 36 other contestants to become Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria for this year’s edition.
She will represent Nigeria at Miss World scheduled to hold in Puerto Rico on the 16th of December 2021.
https://www.okay.ng/miss-abuja-wins-most-beautiful-girl-in-nigeria-mbgn-2021/