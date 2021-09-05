Missing Person: Have You Seen This Guy? (Photo)

Good day Nairalanders.

The fellow whose photo is attached to this post is missing.

His name is Christian Oluchukwu Nwodia , male in his early thirties.

He is a native of Akwukwu-Igbo in Delta State. And he is resident in Akwukwu-Igbo too.

He left home (Akwukwu-Igbo) since Monday the 30th of August to Asaba to resolve some issues with his business and has not been heard from or seen since then.

His lines are not going too.

However, the issue has been reported at the Divisional Police Station in Akwukwu-Igbo.

Please if you’ve seen him or have any information about his whereabouts, kindly report to the nearest police station or call the number below.

+234 8023289616

Thank you and God bless!

Please mods, help move to the right section and subsequently post on the front page. Thank you so much.

