Missouri Woman Losses $1.2 Million To Two Nigerian Men In Romance Scam

ST. LOUIS – On September 7, 2021, Rotimi Oladimeji and Olumide Akinrinmade appeared before the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri on a romance scam. The men were arrested in Texas on August 9th after the return of a federal indictment charging mail fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft. The grand jury returned the sealed indictment on July 28th.

According to the indictment, in October 2019, a resident of the Eastern District of Missouri began communicating on an internet dating site with Oladimeji, who was purporting to be G.J. As part of the fraud, Oladimeji bolstered his impersonation of G.J. with a LinkedIn profile in the name of G.J., the picture of a different individual, and a completely fictitious background. Shortly after beginning the online romance, Oladimeji, in the guise of G.J., purported to need help with an urgent business issue while he was traveling in the United Arab Emirates.

Through the G.J. identity, Oladimeji directed the victim to electronically transfer funds from the Eastern District of Missouri to banks in Saudi Arabia and to send money by Federal Express to Akinrinmade’s residence in Texas. The money was subsequently deposited into financial accounts opened by Oladimeji, Akinrinmade, and others. As a result, between October 23, 2019 and April 26, 2020, the victim electronically transmitted and sent through Federal Express, $1,200,000 to, and on behalf of, Oladimeji and Akinrinmade.

Charges set forth in the indictment are merely accusations and do not constitute proof of guilt. Every defendant is presumed to be innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

https://www.justice.gov/usao-edmo/pr/two-texas-men-charged-stealing-over-million-dollars-romance-scam

https://fox2now.com/news/missouri/romance-scam-missouri-woman-sends-1-2m-to-faux-beau/

