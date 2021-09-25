Mompha Buys Latest Iphone 13 For Himself, Wife And Kids

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Billionaire Mompha recently acquired the Latest IPhone 13 valued at over 1 million naira for himself,wife and kids.

https://mynaijadj.com/2021/09/25/billionaire-mompha-buys-latest-iphone-13-for-himself-and-family/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2qxpqo_dC4c

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: