Money Is Everything! – Bobrisky (Video)

Crossdresser Bobrisky has faulted the general notion that money is not everything. In an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, Bobrisky opined that the general believe that money isn’t everything is a blatant lie.

“When you tell me money is not everything, it’s a lie. Money is everything,” he said

The 31-year-old said he enjoys his controversial personality, which was why he doesn’t make attempt to explain situations especially as it concerns his real gender because that is actually what keeps him trending and in the news.

“I want to keep them guessing. I allow people to say different things because that’s what keeps me in the news all the time. The moment I now come and say okay lemme explain to you guys, I don’t think I’ll be trending the way I’m trending.” he said



