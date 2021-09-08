Money Is Far Better Than True Love, Don’t Settle For Less – Bobrisky

Nigerian popular Crossdresser, Bobrisky has said he doesn’t support the idea of a hardworking young lady settling down with a poor guy all because of true love.

Bobrisky seems to be of the opinion of choosing money over true love in his words “i didn’t come to Lagos to look at the bridge there and that will only happen if his partner will not knack or touch him during their relationship”.

Bobrisky shared a post saying “imagine telling your sister hustling day and night at 25-30 years to look for a poor or average man to settle down with just because she’s looking for real love so she will waste all her years of hustling as a single girl.”

Bobrisky went ahead to hit back at those who agree with such mentality of a young hard working lady settling down with a poor guy just because of true love saying they are all mad for thinking that as for him, it’s a no.

However, there are some rich men who can also give true love to women they fall in love with but mostly because of their money they turn to be arrogant and that is why ladies who have their own money are advised to settle down with average guys who will love them.

