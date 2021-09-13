Mourinho Celebrates Roma Win In His 1000th Game As A Manager

Jose Mourinho has recreated his famous sprint down the sideline following El Shaarawy’s 91st minute super strike which sends Roma top of Serie A, after 3 games.

The 58-year-old who was appointed Manager of AS Roma in May, was chasing a win in his 1000th game as a Manager.

Mourinho has been in-charge of a host of top clubs including: Benfica, FC Porto, Chelsea, Internationale, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Sassuolo’s Filip Djuricic had cancelled Bryan Cristante’s 37th minute strike, before El Shaarawy’s volley deep into stoppage time, sent the Olimpico wild.

Mourinho who made his name sprinting from the touchline at Old Trafford after Costinha’s 91st minute strike ensured his FC Porto side knocked out Manchester United in the Champions League (in 2004), could not help but recreate the same moment to celebrate his players with the Roma fans enjoying every bit of it.

His post-match interview:

“During the week I was lying, even to myself (and to the players), by saying that this was not a special match. I was trying to convince myself of that.”

“It was a special match, with a special number for me; it was my 1000th game on the bench. I wanted to remember it for the rest of my life. I did not want to lose.”

“The game could have ended 6-6 or 7-7, they could have won 2-1 like we did. Rui Patricio made two or three incredible saves, we missed two chances in front of an empty goal. For a neutral it was an extraordinary match.”

“Today I did not feel 58 years old, I felt like I was 10, 12 or 14, my run was like a child. I apologised to (Sassuolo coach Alessio) Dionisi, they played a fantastic match and if they had won there would be no argument, they played well.”



SOURCE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bc3IalymraE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...