Mourinho Takes Charge Of His 1,000th Game As Coach As Roman Faces Sassuolo

José Mourinho takes charge of his 1,000th game as a coach and will be looking to stretch his unbeaten home run in Serie A.

The Special One has never lost a home game in Serie A so far in his career. Therefore he is unbeaten in 39 games with Inter and Roma and he could move closer to Max Allegri’s record of 41 games unbeaten if he avoid defeat against Sassuolo. Nicolò Zaniolo and Lorenzo Pellegrini are not fully fit after international duty. Chris Smalling has recovered from an injury and could make his debut this season.

Sassuolo have collected four points from their first two Serie A games. Giacomo Raspadori is the man of the moment having scored his first goal with Italy earlier this week. The Italian starlet is expected to start over Gianluca Scamacca at the Stadio Olimpico. Only Pedro Obiang is out of action for the Neroverdi.

Stat fact: Sassuolo have won their last five away games, but never beat Roma in their previous eight meetings at the Stadio Olimpic

