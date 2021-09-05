Mr Dowell’s Hosts Friendship Day Winners At LA Manga Beach, Nairalander Present

DOWELL’S TREATS WORLD FRIENDSHIP DAY WINNERS TO WEEKEND GETAWAY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qbechg1CGOE

Nothing beats a fun weekend away at the beach. And what’s fun without your besties to share precious moments with? Friendship and beach fun collided when Mr. Dowell’s, in the spirit of true friendship, rewarded lucky groups of friends with an all-expense paid two-day getaway at one of Lagos city’s most scenic beaches following a social media challenge in commemoration of World Friendship Day.

After sharing precious friendship moments tagged ‘How it started vs How it’s going’, four groups of friends were selected to enjoy an unforgettable weekend at the luxurious La Manga beach resort, Ilashe.

The friends arrived the villa on Friday, August 20 where they were treated to a sumptuous dinner accompanied by Mr. Dowell’s cocktails while reveling in the stunning view of the Atlantic Ocean.

Day two was packed with more games and fun activities culminating in a bonfire where the groups of friends enjoyed a tasty barbeque along the shoreline, while exchanging anecdotes.

Speaking on the thought process behind the Friendship Day challenge, the Marketing Manager Mainstream Spirits, Uche Onwudiwe said, “The idea for Mr. Dowell’s Friendship Challenge was to spotlight and celebrate the ‘True Friendships’ as was showcased in the real friendships that our winners share. Our brand is committed to creating avenues that help us rediscover the beauty of true friendship, of course while enjoying our favourite whisky.”

True to the character of Mr. Dowell’s, the getaway was filled with memorable bonding moments which are sure to be etched on the minds and hearts of these friends forever.

Mr. Dowell’s A Quality whisky made from carefully selected Indian Malts & African Spirits.

18+ Drink Responsibly

