Mr Eazi Splashes ₦18 Million At A Club In Victoria Island (Photo)

Ghanian-based Nigerian singer, Oluwatosin Ajibade, better known by his stage name Mr Eazi has left his fans speechless after spending a whopping sum of eighteen million, three hundred and ninety-seven thousand, five hundred naira (₦18397500.00) at a club in Victoria Island in Lagos State.

The singer who posted a receipt on his social media page to show his fans how much he has spent at the club wrote: “Abeg who order Azul @myclubenvy”

https://wondertvmedia.com/mr-eazi-splashes-over-18million-naira-at-a-club-in-victoria-island/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...