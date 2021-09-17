Muslims Should Avoid Fights And Arguments

As a Muslim, you should try and avoid arguments and fights with other people as much as possible…

Arguments, quarrels, fights, bullying, mocking and bad conduct have become common today among Muslims. Muslims seem to be fighting over just about everything, especially on social media. Disputes and arguments are detrimental and weaken the resolve of a believer.

The conduct of believers ought to be one of tolerance, forgiveness and understanding. The Qur’an says, “Obey Allah and His Rasool and do not fight among yourselves, lest you should lose courage and your strength diminishes. Be patient. Verily, Allah is with the patient.” (Surah Anfal Verse 46)

To get along with others and keep people together one must exercise patience over their provocation and ignore their negative comments as far as possible. One should not be so rigid and uncompromising in one’s opinion that if it was not accepted then it leads one to become angry and argumentative. Also, the verse prohibits arguments and fights, not the expression of a sincere view or difference of opinion. A difference of opinion which is sincere and honest shall never lead to disputes. Quarrels arise when a person wants to foist his view on others and is not prepared to listen the other view. (Adapted from Mariful Quran – Surah Anfaal – Verse 46)

There are numerous Ahadith where arguing is discouraged, and glad tidings are given for one who quells an argument.

Anas (R) narrates that Rasulullah (Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam) said, “…Whoever forsakes an argument, even when he is right, a palace will be built for him in the middle of Jannah …” (Tirmizi)



Darul Ihsan

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...