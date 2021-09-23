Must I Join An Association Before Operating My Business?

We have come in contact with so many business owners and commercial men and women complaining about the attitude of their co-business owners in their respective businesses mandating them to register in a formed association as a member else they will not be allowed to freely operate or peacefully carry out their businesses.

Members of the association in forcing individuals to join their association goes to the extent of taking over the businesses of individuals who refuses to register with them thereby seizing their business and hindering them from attending to clients and propsective customers.

It is important to note that by virtue of Section 40 of the Constitution of Nigeria, it is the fundamental right of every individual in Nigeria to freely assemble and associate with others as he or she may so please.

Another provision of the law which expressly makes reference to the fact that Association is not to be forced is the provision of Section 12(4) of the Trade Unions Act which states that:

“Notwithstanding anything to the contrary in this Act, membership of a trade union by employees shall be voluntary and no employee shall be forced to join any trade union or be victimized for refusing to join or remain a member.”

It is therefore the choice of every one to either choose to join, exit or never join any association in Nigeria and not even an order of a court can compel any individual to join an association.

It is however against the spirit of the law to threaten, force or mandate any individual to join any association.

